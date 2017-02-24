UChicago to offer 'Trump 101' class







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A "Trump 101" class will be taught this spring quarter at the University of Chicago, The Chicago Maroon reported.

The course will be led by UChicago anthropology professors Kaushik Sunder Rajan and William Mazzarella. The lecture-style class will have 100 students and will "examine President Trump’s rise, using media, race, and gender as a lens for looking at the future of democracies" according to The Chicago Maroon.

The class is part of the Chicago Center for Contemporary Theory which, according to The Chicago Maroon, "allows fellows to sponsor lectures, teach classes, and sponsor workshops."

Trump 101 will last 10 weeks and will include, "discussions led by graduate students and classes taught by guest lecturers providing perspectives from the fields of anthropology, history, political science, linguistics, English, and philosophy," the article read.

Per the article, it is one of four classes offered at UChicago that are inspired by the results of the election.

And UChicago is not the only institution to implement Trump centered courses. Savannah State University, a Historically Black College, offered “The Trump Factor in American Politics” class last spring. Additionally, Southern Connecticut State University recently introduced a course entitled, "Presidential Elections and Transitions", which focuses on Trump's first 100 days.

No class at Penn has yet been introduced solely focused on the President and 1968 Wharton graduate.