Howard University protesters want President Trump banned from campus







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

At universities across the country, students have protested President Donald Trump's policies. But at Howard University in Washington, D.C., students are calling for the president to be banned from campus, Inside Higher Ed reported today.

Students held a rally yesterday in response to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s recent meeting with Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick. At the rally, students requested that the university take steps to distance itself from the Trump administration, give students advance notice about visits from administration officials and prohibit Trump from visiting campus.

Penn professor Marybeth Gasman, who is also the director of the Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions, told Inside Higher Ed that she hopes leaders of historically black colleges and universities refrain from meeting with Trump.

“We’re dealing with someone who has purposely and strategically surrounded himself with white supremacists,” Gasman told Inside Higher Ed.

Penn’s administration has publicly denounced some of Trump’s actions. On Feb. 13, Penn joined 16 other universities in support of a legal challenge against Trump’s immigration ban. In January, Penn President Amy Gutmann called this executive order “injurious to our work and inimical to our values.”