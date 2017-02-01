Academics Biden was just named a Penn professor. Here's how students are reacting on social media







Photo: Allison Kowalski / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Tuesday morning, Penn President Amy Gutmann announced that former Vice President Joe Biden will be a professor at Penn.

Although he will be based out of Washington D.C., Biden will hold joint appointments in the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Arts and Sciences, and a secondary affiliation with the Wharton School.

Students took to social media to share their thoughts about Biden's appointment. Here are some of their reactions.