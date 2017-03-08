Politics Jon Huntsman Jr., son of Huntsman Hall's namesake, picked to be U.S. ambassador to Russia







Jon Huntsman Jr., a 1987 College graduate, is pictured here speaking inside the building that bears his name, Huntsman Hall. Photo: Joy Lee / The Daily Pennsylvanian

President Donald Trump may soon not be the only high-profile Penn alumnus working in Washington.

Former Utah governor and 1987 College graduate Jon Huntsman, Jr. has accepted Trump's offer to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia, according to CNN.

Huntsman has previously served as ambassador to Singapore under former President George H.W. Bush and as ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama. His name was also floated as a contender for Secretary of State before Rex Tillerson was chosen to fill the role.

Huntsman was last seen on campus three weeks ago when he gave a talk at Huntsman Hall, named after his father, 1959 Wharton graduate Jon Huntsman Sr.

The former governor was an occasional critic of Trump's during the campaign and called on the real estate mogul to drop out of the race after a tape was released of Trump bragging about his ability to grope women due to his fame. Despite these moments of rancor, Huntsman has continued to maintain friendly relations with Trump, POLITICO reported.

His selection comes at a time when Russia occupies a highly charged place in American politics. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned in February after reports that he had spoken with the Russian ambassador about sanctions despite denying having done so, while Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigations concerning Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign after reports surfaced that he had failed to disclose his own meetings with the Russian ambassador.