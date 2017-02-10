New email scam targets Penn students







While the email may initially appear to be legitimate, the "From:" header indicates that the emails were sent from an email account for a doctor associated with the University of Adelaide. Photo: Screengrab / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A mass email sent this morning to a slew of Penn affiliates appears to be part of an email phishing scam.

Earlier this morning an email was sent out to over a hundred Penn affiliated individuals. The email, which has the subject: "case ID-0108520281," asks recipients to logout from their "old mail sessions."

Referencing a recent update to the Penn mail server, which does not appear to be real, recipients are instructed "to end their old mail session and also login to begin a new session on the upgraded server to keep enjoying all the features of your email account."

The email also misspells Penn, referring to it as "The University Pennysylvia."

The first link in the email, which ostensibly should link to a server for "mail-x.upenn.edu", directs users to an unreachable server entitled "mail-x.princeton.edu".

The second link sends the user to a Penn login page, which asks the user to input their PennKey and password.

"We get notified of phishing scams at least once a week," Dan Dougherty, a senior IT support specialist for Information Systems and Computing said. Having only just begun his shift, he was unsure "if this is unusual in the number of people effected." A previous phishing scam, which targeted users' PennKey login information, affected Penn affiliates in October 2013.

While the email may initially appear to be legitimate, the "From:" header indicates that the emails were sent from an email account for a doctor associated with the University of Adelaide in Australia. When dialed, the phone number listed in the directory appeared to no longer work.

This is a developing story and was last updated on Friday, Feb. 10 at 1:50 p.m. Check back for updates.