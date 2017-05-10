Wrestling BREAKING: Penn wrestling coach Alex Tirapelle announces resignation No immediate replacement has been named







After three years at Penn, wrestling coach Alex Tirapelle announced his immediate resignation on Wednesday morning. Photo: Guyrandy Jean-Gilles / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn wrestling coach Alex Tirapelle has tendered his resignation, Penn Athletics announced Wednesday morning.

No motivation was given for the sudden resignation, and an immediate successor was no announced.

Tirapelle experienced some success in University City, logging a 21-18 record in dual meets and coaching Frank Mattiace to the Quakers' first EIWA title since 2013 this season. Penn's marquee win under the former All-American came this past January, when the Quakers knocked off No. 17 Stanford for their first win over a ranked opponent since 2013.

This coaching move represents the first departure of a head coach hired under current athletic director Grace Calhoun, who brought Tirapelle to the program in July 2014, a month after taking over the job.

Tirapelle came to University City after two years as an assistant at UC Davis and four at Stanford. He was also a two-time All-American himself, winning two Big Ten titles at Illinois.

Penn Athletics declined to comment beyond Wednesday morning's press release.

This story was last updated at 10:28 AM and will continue to be updated as more information is available.