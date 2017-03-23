Josh Shapiro: 'I am working hard to protect our way of life' from Trump







Photo: Carson Kahoe / The Daily Pennsylvanian

“I am working hard to protect our way of life, to protect the Constitution, to protect the rights of all Americans — and I can’t believe I am saying this — from the President of the United States,” Josh Shapiro said on Tuesday.

The recently elected Pennsylvania attorney general gave the keynote address for Saint Anthony Hall’s Speaker Series, a decades-old program the fraternity organizes to engage members of Greek life and other students in political discussions.

Shapiro became attorney general one week before President Donald Trump issued his first executive order limiting immigration. Shapiro said that since then, it has become more important for state attorneys general to prevent the federal government from encroaching upon states’ rights.

He emphasized the importance of grassroots organizing to oppose Trump’s actions. “I am trying to engage with students as much as I can,” he said. “It is critical.”

Shapiro also spoke about his personal background in public service and described how his interests took an unexpected turn from medicine to politics while he was studying at the University of Rochester. After graduating from college, Shapiro worked on Capitol Hill for nine years.

“For me, public service was about doing something impactful,” he said. “Making a concrete decision in the morning, and having it effectuated by the afternoon. I’m now in a position where I can have a tangible effect on lives of Pennsylvanians.”

Approximately 30 students attended the event in the fraternity’s chapter house. Students asked Shapiro questions about natural law theory and the effects of Trump’s actions on America’s influence in the world.

“We hoped the event would be successful in creating an intimate setting, where everyone felt comfortable to contribute to discussion,” fraternity member and College junior George Calle said.

Saint Anthony Hall President and College junior Jake van Arkel said that the fraternity invited Shapiro because they appreciated his approach to public service. “Shapiro does a great job of upholding principles in the form of tangible action, which is something that encapsulates the ideal behavior of any member of a Greek organization or anyone who holds political office,” he said.

Shapiro said he sees his role as requiring him to “apply the law without fear and without favor.”