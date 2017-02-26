Before his role in 'La La Land,' John Legend had a long history at Penn







With 1999 College graduate John Legend being featured in the acclaimed film, "La La Land," a 14-time nominated film at the Academy Awards, The Daily Pennsylvanian looks back at his time here at Penn, and his interactions with the University and the student community after his graduation.

Most notably, he delivered the 2014 Commencement address. He has also written for the DP, in a guest column outlining his thoughts on education inequality and the work done by Teach For America. During his time at Penn, he was most remembered for his performances as part of the a cappella group Counterparts.