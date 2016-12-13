Philadelphia Politics 'I’d take George W. back in a minute,' Phila. Mayor Jim Kenney says of Trump administration







Courtesy of Tony Webb / Office of the City Representative Photographer

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said earlier this week that he would prefer to see former President George W. Bush in the Oval Office over President-elect Donald Trump.

"I’d take George W. back in a minute," Kenney said Tuesday, according to Politico. "If it was Bush, Reagan, Romney, McCain, you’d kind of know what to get ready for. I don’t know what to get ready for."

Kenney also said he worries the Justice Department will decrease its use of consent decrees — court-enforced settlements intended to force reform within certain police departments — under Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Al.).

"If Ferguson happens or if Baltimore happens, it bubbles up in Philadelphia, even though we may be improving and reforming," Kenney said.

The Obama administration's Justice Department has ended 14 of its 23 investigations of local police departments for potential abuses with consent decrees. But in 2008, Sessions called such settlements "an end run around the democratic process."

Kenney also criticized Trump's nominee for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. A retired neurosurgeon, Carson has been criticized as unexperienced with housing issues.

"You’ve got a guy who goes to his confirmation hearing and says he doesn’t know what he’s doing," Kenney said. "Why would you pick that guy? It’s like getting the podiatrist to do brain surgery."

Kenney commented on the Hillary Clinton campaign's frequent stops in Philadelphia — which included an Oct. rally at Penn Park and a Nov. 7 rally with former President Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama in front of Independence Hall.

“She spent too much time in Philadelphia," he said. "We didn’t need to see her. She should’ve been in Wisconsin and Michigan and western Pennsylvania. They were great events. The rallies were great. It was great to see President Clinton. But it didn’t do anything. They were voting for her, anyway.”