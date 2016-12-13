Politics Donald Trump is sworn in as President, becoming the first Penn graduate to hold the nation's highest office







WASHINGTON — 1968 Wharton graduate Donald Trump was officially sworn in as President of the United States today, marking the first time a Penn graduate has held the highest political office in the country.

Trump achieved a surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in November after a long and bitter campaign marked with a seemingly endless string of controversies. He frequently referenced his Wharton degree while campaigning, arguing that his Ivy League credentials have sharpened his business acumen.

The only previous president with ties to Penn, William Henry Harrison, was president for one month in 1841 before dying of pneumonia. Harrison briefly attended Penn’s medical school in 1790, but dropped out after less than one semester

Although three of Trump's children have graduated from Penn — including his daughter Tiffany in 2016 — he has a complicated relationship with the school. It is unclear how much money he has actually donated to Penn or Wharton, even though he has frequently boasted of his charitable giving.

Trump has faced harsh condemnation from the Penn community throughout the election cycle. In July, 3,800 Penn students, graduates, parents, partners and family members signed a petition against Trump, declaring, "You do not represent us."

In the days and weeks following Trump's unprecedented victory, Penn witnessed several protests from student groups, and professors cancelled classes and postponed exams to accommodate students who felt threatened by Trump's victory.

Despite that, College Republicans President and Wharton junior Sean Egan said the group sent a few dozen students to the inauguration, and that their excitement for a Trump presidency is at an all-time high.

Several student organizations plan to attend the Women's March on Washington tomorrow, including Penn Democrats, Hillel, the Muslim Student Association, We are Watching and others.