Penn students and administrators condemn the Charlottesville white nationalist rally Penn President Amy Gutmann decried the "deeply abhorrent" events in Charlottesville in a statement







Violent protests by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend have ignited outrage and condemnation from across the country, including at Penn.

On Aug. 12, hundreds of white nationalists gathered for a “Unite the Right” rally, partly to oppose the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park in Charlottesville. Violence quickly erupted when they were met with counterprotesters and an alt-right activist rammed a car into a group of counterprotesters, killing one person and injuring nine.

Two state troopers also died on Aug. 12 after a helicopter carrying two Virginia State Police troopers crashed and burned "on the outskirts of the University of Virginia campus," according to a report in The New York Times.

Penn President Amy Gutmann released a statement on Sunday stating that the the “racism, anti-Semitism, and other bigotry” from the white supremacist groups is “deeply abhorrent,” adding, “The hatred espoused is inimical to any decent society and anathema to the most fundamental ideals of our University.”

In a guest column published The Daily Pennsylvanian, Dean of Penn Law School Ted Ruger echoed Gutmann's statement and said he was "shocked and saddened" by the "deadly, violent events in Charlottesville."

Notable Penn alumni have also spoken out. Musician John Legend, a 1999 College graduate, responded to a tweet about the protests by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) by calling on Ryan to “impeach the white supremacist in the White House.”

“We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money,” Legend added in a second tweet.

President Donald Trump on Saturday made a statement on the deadly protests, condemning "this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides — on many sides.” His repetition of “many sides” has been interpreted by many as equating the actions of the white supremacists with counterprotesters, prompting widespread criticism and dividing supporters of the Republican Party across the country.

On Monday, Trump made another statement on Charlottesville that called out “the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups,” but many commentators felt that this condemnation had come too late. That evening, Trump tweeted, “Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied... truly bad people!”

The president of the College Republicans chapter at Washington State University, was identified as a participant of the rally, where white nationalist protesters waved Confederate flags and chanted slogans like, “White lives matter,” and “Jews will not replace us.”

In contrast, Penn’s chapter of College Republicans posted a resounding condemnation of the white supremacist groups on Facebook.

“There was one ‘side’ that is responsible for the violence in Charlottesville. It was the side bearing Nazi and Confederate flags and carrying torches,” they wrote. “We believe it is paramount to denounce these groups and call them for what they are--white supremacists. We hope our elected officials will do the same.”