Administration BREAKING: Dean of the College Dennis DeTurck is stepping down at the end of June DeTurck, who is also a professor of mathematics, had been on leave this semester







Dennis DeTurck, pictured here in his apartment in Riepe College House, is stepping down from his role as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Photo: Morgan Rees / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Dennis DeTurck, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will step down from his post at the head of Penn's largest undergraduate school. The decision was announced in an email on Thursday sent by Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences Steven J. Fluharty.

DeTurck, who was is a professor of mathematics and the faculty director for Riepe College House, had been on leave this semester. He plans on focusing on his research and teaching full-time.

DeTurck has been a faculty member at Penn since 1980.

This is a developing story and was last updated on Thursday, May 4 at 12:20 p.m. Check back for updates.