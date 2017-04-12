Academics John Legend to work with the Quattrone Center on criminal justice reform







John Legend spoke at Penn's Class of 2014 Commencement.

Ten-time Grammy award-winning musician and 1999 College graduate John Legend is going to be a member of the advisory board of the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at Penn Law.

The board will also include former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement and senior partner at Williams & Connolly Brendan Sullivan Jr according to Law.com.

Legend has been a strong advocate for education and criminal justice reform and founded #FREEAMERICA with business partner, manager and 1997 College graduate Ty Stiklorius to address the need for structural changes in the country’s criminal justice system according to Philly Mag

The Quattrone Center is a national research and policy organization that aims to restructure the national criminal justice system, according to a press release from Penn Law .

In the press release, Legend said he was “thrilled” to work with Penn on “critical issues” that the US criminal justice system faces.

“The Quattrone Center brings together insights from different disciplines and focuses on the tangible results of reform,” Legend added. “I look forward to joining them in these significant efforts.”

Legend has also been involved in other activist projects such increasing access to quality education for disadvantaged kids in K-12 schooling systems. Additionally, his new album ‘Darkness and Light’ contains songs with themes of justice, love and equality.

“John Legend is not only a world-renowned musician – he is also a tireless voice for reform in the criminal justice system,” executive director of the Quattrone Center John Hollway said in the statement. “We are incredibly excited to bring his experience and distinction as an activist to our board.”