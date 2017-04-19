John Legend was spotted at Penn Law School







John Legend spoke at Penn's Class of 2014 Commencement.

1999 College graduate John Legend was spotted at Penn Law School earlier today.

The ten-time Grammy award winner recently announced in a press release that he will serve on the advisory board for the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at Penn Law.

Jose Valenzuela | The Daily Pennsylvanian

John Hollway, the executive director of the center, said this was what brought Legend to Penn. In an email to the Daily Pennsylvanian, Hollway wrote that "We had an Advisory Board meeting today, and Mr. Legend has joined our Advisory Board."

The center is a national research and policy organization that aims to restructure the national criminal justice system, according to a press release from Penn Law.

In the press release, Legend said he was “thrilled” to work with Penn on “critical issues” that the U.S. criminal justice system faces.

The singer has a history of advocacy for criminal justice reform, with his music including some themes of equality and justice Philadelphia Magazine reported.

This is a developing story. It was last updated April 13 at 3:30 p.m.