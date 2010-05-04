Basketball Average ratings across the board for Penn men's basketball in 68-60 Yale loss Brodeur, Donahue each score 13 to lead Quakers







Penn men’s basketball had their moments, but never looked truly capable of taking down Ivy foes Yale in their 68-60 loss on Friday night. A barren second half performance kept the Quakers from ever coming close to the Bulldogs, despite heading into the half only two points down. The defeat meant that the 38-time Ivy champions got off to an 0-2 start to conference play, with another stern test against Brown lying ahead on Saturday.

In somewhat of a double-edged sword, Penn spread the wealth on the floor — nine different Quakers scored, but only two registered double digits. With that said, the player ratings are all fairly clustered — no one played awfully, but no one played like a star, either. Without further ado, here are our ratings for Friday’s game:

STARTERS

Darnell Foreman, G — 4.5/10

After a strong bench performance at Princeton, Foreman was rewarded with a start against Yale. Unfortunately, he didn’t shine as bright as he did in New Jersey, scoring only three points and notching two assists in 30 minutes.

Jackson Donahue, G — 8/10

A classic shooter’s performance: Donahue never appeared to make that huge of an impact, but in the final minutes of the game, he just seemed to be the hot hand. Finished tied for the top of the Quakers’ scoresheet with 13 points, including a buzzer-beating layup to bring his team to 60.

Matt MacDonald, G — 6.5/10

Starting in the place of freshman Ryan Betley, MacDonald had a very active game. A proactive shooter and defender, he put up eight points in 27 minutes, but never quite found himself in good places often enough to make a bigger impact.

Matt Howard, G — 6/10

After three straight halves of a scoring drought, the team’s leader finally returned midway through the second half against the Bulldogs. He took some bold drives and made some tough layups as time wore down, at least giving promise for Saturday’s test against Brown.

AJ Brodeur, F — 6.5/10

The star of the team is still just a freshman, and it shows. Coach Steve Donahue admits he still needs to learn how to stay out of foul trouble, and it seems the fine margins of his technique can yet be refined. With 13 points and eight rebounds, though, this was no poor performance by any means.

BENCH

Ryan Betley — 5/10

The kid can play. He finds himself in great positions, and when he’s hot, he’ll score in droves. That wasn’t tonight though — the rookie only scored two points after going 1-for-8 from the field, including 0-for-6 from deep.

Caleb Wood — 4.5/10

The transfer didn’t do much in the game, other than giving up three fouls in the second half as the Bulldogs ran away with it.

Max Rothschild — 7/10

The sophomore added some much-needed size to the equation in matching Yale’s bigger lineup. He was positive and proactive, giving two assists and scoring seven points. After a small role in the previous weeks, Rothschild could be figuring to stake a claim to Ivy play on Saturday against Brown.

Devon Goodman — 6/10