Administration Penn Medicine dean is appointed for a second term







Larry Jameson, dean of the Perelman School of Medicine and executive vice president of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, has been given a second term.

Penn President Amy Gutmann and Provost Vincent Price made the announcement in a press release Tuesday. If approved by the Board of Trustees, the reappointment will run though June 30, 2023.

Jameson received a total compensation package of $2,665,721 in fiscal year 2014-15, making him the second highest compensated administrator at Penn after Gutmann. During the same fiscal year, patient services comprised $4.0 billion of the University's $7.1 billion total operating revenue, according to the University's Annual Fiscal Report.

The School of Medicine has "seen impressive and continued progress under his leadership," Gutmann said in the press release. Since Jameson became dean in 2011, the University of Pennsylvania Health System acquired Chester County Hospital and Lancaster General Health and has completed multiple building projects.

The press release noted that a committee appointed by Gutmann and Price recommended Jameson be reappointed based on his "sense of University citizenship" and "full embrace of the multi-dimensional and integrated mission of Penn Medicine."

Jameson also heads the committee recently formed to replace departing Provost Price, who will leave Penn to become the president of Duke University this summer.