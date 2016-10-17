Former Brown student sues the son of university trustee for allegedly drugging drinks







A former Brown University student is suing her alma mater for alleged spiked drinks at a fraternity associated with the school, the Brown Daily Herald reported. The accused student is the son of a university trustee.

According to the Herald, this unidentified alum (referred to as Jane Doe) attended a party at the school's Phi Kappa Psi chapter with another woman two years ago. At the party, they claim they were given gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a drug commonly associated with sexual assault attempts. One of the women now says she was sexually assaulted following the event.

Besides suing the drink spiker (referred to as John Smith in the complaint) and Brown University, Doe is also suing Phi Kappa Psi Inc. and its Rhode Island chapter. The Herald reported that John Smith's father being an integral part of the University raised concerns during the investigations, especially since the University dropped the charges against his son due to "lack of physical evidence".

Although the results for Doe's blood, urine and hair samples came back as inconclusive for GHB, this statement of "lack of physical evidence" came as a shock for Doe, according to the suit, since many forensic toxicologists "readily acknowledge that conclusive evidence of drugging is rarely obtained in cases of drug-facilitated sexual assault". In another article, the Herald noted previous reports from this lab that some claimed were misleading.