An 86-year-old woman was arrested for robbing the TD bank near Penn's campus last week







Photo from Philadelphia Police Department

An 86-year-old woman was arrested last week for attempting to rob the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut Street. Police told Fox News that the woman walked into the bank with her walker and pulled out a revolver before demanding $400 from employees.

The woman, who was identified as Emily Coakley by bank employees, attempted to rob the bank on Nov. 21. Penn and Philadelphia police responded to reports of the robbery at approximately 2 p.m., after which Coakley was detained and taken into custody without incident, said Vice President for Public Safety Maureen Rush in an email.

Coakley was later charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and related offenses, Philly.com reported.

86-year-old woman accused in attempted bank robbery https://t.co/7rOrZmxrGN pic.twitter.com/HYstYibWIy — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) November 22, 2017

A UPennAlert was not issued following the incident “as there was no on-going threat to the community,” Rush said.

Earlier this semester, a man who was previously convicted of sexual assault exposed himself to College sophomore Sabrina Palacios at 39th and Delancey streets, but a UPenn Alert was not sent out.

Palacios said she was "livid" that students were not notified, but DPS Director of Operations and External Affairs Kathleen Shields Anderson said alerts are only activated for "significant emergencies that are confirmed by law enforcement personnel and with the approval of the University’s senior leadership."

Anderson added that this has been Penn's policy for years, though several students said they would like to see a more comprehensive crime notification system for students.