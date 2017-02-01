Crime UPennAlert issued after armed robbery at Bank of America







A woman was reportedly robbed at the Bank of America at 3925 Walnut Street. Photo: Daily Pennsylvanian File Photo

A woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at the Bank of America branch at 3925 Walnut St. on Monday night.

She called 9-1-1 at approximately 6:11 p.m. to report the robbery, the Division of Public Safety said in an email. DPS said the woman was forced by an armed suspect to withdraw cash from the ATM there. The woman is not affiliated with Penn.

The suspect was a man wearing a black mask, a black jacket and dark pants. He was last seen heading eastbound on Walnut Street.

At 6:29 p.m. the Division of Public Safety issued a UPennAlert reporting a retail robbery with a weapon at 3925 Walnut St.

DPS declared the surroundings “all-clear” at 6:50 p.m. and allowed for normal activity to resume. Penn Police and AlliedBarton Security officers are increasing patrols in the area.