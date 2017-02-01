Crime

UPennAlert issued after armed robbery at Bank of America

By Genevieve Glatsky 01/02/17 8:19pm
cops

A woman was reportedly robbed at the Bank of America at 3925 Walnut Street.

Photo: Daily Pennsylvanian File Photo

A woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at the Bank of America branch at 3925 Walnut St. on Monday night. 

She called 9-1-1 at approximately 6:11 p.m. to report the robbery, the Division of Public Safety said in an email. DPS said the woman was forced by an armed suspect to withdraw cash from the ATM there. The woman is not affiliated with Penn. 

The suspect was a man wearing a black mask, a black jacket and dark pants. He was last seen heading eastbound on Walnut Street.

At 6:29 p.m. the Division of Public Safety issued a UPennAlert reporting a retail robbery with a weapon at 3925 Walnut St. 

DPS declared the surroundings “all-clear” at 6:50 p.m. and allowed for normal activity to resume. Penn Police and AlliedBarton Security officers are increasing patrols in the area. 

All comments eligible for publication in The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Recommended

Penn wrestling endures tough start to 2017 at Southern Scuffle
Biden says he will do foreign policy work at Penn
Seven Penn Law professors sign letter opposing nomination of Jeff Sessions as attorney general
Penn women's basketball completes California sweep with win over UC Riverside
Aghayere's career night pushes Penn women's basketball to win at CSUN