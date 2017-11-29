Penn men's basketball shines early, can't hang with No. 4 Villanova late in 90-62 loss Quakers take 19th consecutive loss to Big 5 powerhouse







Penn men's basketball was outmatched by No. 4 Villanova, but senior guard Darnell Foreman fought hard all night en route to 13 points and five rebounds. Photo: Zach Sheldon

Penn men’s basketball came ready to play, but in the end, the nation's No. 4 team was just too good.

Playing in the Big 5’s first-ever game in the Jake Nevin Field House, the Quakers couldn’t take advantage of an early lead, falling to Villanova, 90-62. Villanova star junior guard Jalen Brunson was the game’s high-scorer with 17 points, while sophomore forward AJ Brodeur led Penn with 15 in a losing effort.

The Wildcats (8-0, 1-0 Big 5) opened up the game’s scoring, but the Quakers didn’t look afraid of the moment in the game’s opening minutes. After a layup from sophomore guard Ryan Betley put Penn up 4-2, the Red and Blue (5-4, 0-2) kept things close over the ensuing possessions.

But after Penn took another lead at 11-9, Villanova responded with a 7-0 run to take a 16-11 lead into first media timeout. The run was punctuated by an emphatic one-handed dunk from Villanova redshirt freshman Omari Spellman.

From there, the Wildcats would not trail again, as they pushed their lead to as high as 30 points.

While the Red and Blue couldn’t pull off the monumental upset, several players proved they could more than hold their own against top competition. Senior guard Darnell Foreman and Brodeur were particularly impressive.

After scoring eight points in the opening frame, Foreman took control of the Quakers’ offense in the early stretches of the second half. His tough and-1 layup with just under 13 minutes left in the game momentarily brought Villanova’s lead under 20.

While Brodeur was held to just eight shot attempts, he made the most of his limited touches, finishing the game with 15 points and seven rebounds on efficient 6-for-8 shooting.



The loss gave Penn its second Big-5 loss of the season in as many tries. The team's next game will come on the road again as the Quakers travel to our nation's capital to square off against Howard on Monday.

Full recap including quotes still to come.