Administration Penn Law is not changing its admissions policy, even as other schools make the LSAT optional Harvard, Georgetown and Northwestern's law schools all allow GRE scores instead







Daily Pennsylvanian File Photo // Penn Law School

The competitive world of law school admissions received a shock on Monday as Georgetown and Northwestern universities announced that neither institution's law school would obligate applicants to take the widely required Law School Admission Test.

Both schools join Harvard Law School and the James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona in no longer requiring the LSAT for admission. Students can submit Graduate Record Examination scores instead.

This rule change will be applicable to those who hope to join Georgetown Law's 2018 entering class and those who hope to be admitted in Fall 2019 at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

Despite the decision from some of its peers to allow GRE scores in lieu of the LSAT, Penn Law School is not changing course just yet.

"There is no change in our admissions policy for the 2017 – 2018 cycle," said Renee Post, Penn Law associate dean for admissions and financial aid, in a statement. "We will decide on future admissions cycles as we gather more information and actively assess if alternate tests are valid and reliable."