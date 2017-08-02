Administration An Engineering student and member of the Class of 2019 has died Johnathan Smith had been on a leave of absence from Penn for medical reasons







Courtesy of the Smith Family

Johnathan Christian Smith, a member of the Class of 2019, died while in the hospital undergoing followingfor a cancer diagnosis, the University announced on Wednesday.

Smith, 21, had been on a leave of absence from Penn for medical reasons, the email said. He died on July 14.

The University's notification, attributed to Vice Provost for University Life Valarie Swain-Cade McCoullum, said Smith "was a Mechanical Engineering major as well as a thoughtful and passionate visual artist."

According to the email, he was involved in the Trinidad and Tobago Art Society and part of the Caribbean student community. He lived in Gregory College House as a student.

Johnathan was the only child of parents Hayden and Anna, who said in Cade's email that he "had been diagnosed with cancer in 2016 after experiencing eye pain while preparing for an art exhibition."

CAMPUS RESOURCES: Counseling and Psychological Services: 215-898-7021 | 215-349-5490 (Nights and weekends) University Chaplain’s Office: 215-898-8456 Student Health Service: 215-746-3535 Office of the Vice Provost for University Life: 215-898-6081 Reach-A-Peer Helpline: 215-573-2727 (9 p.m. — 1 a.m. every night) | Letter-writing service (anytime) HELP Line: 215-898-HELP (215-898-4357)

"His eclectic interests ranged from calypso to classical music, Star Trek to The Golden Girls," his parents went on to say. "He loved to eat Trinidadian pelau and Thai food. His won awards for his paintings, which often sought to illustrate his experiences adapting to life in the United States."

This is a developing story and was last updated at 3:48 p.m. on Aug. 2. If you have any stories or memories you wish to share about Johnathan, please contact Executive Editor Dan Spinelli at spinelli@thedp.com.