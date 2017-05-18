Administration Penn named 'most beautiful college' in Pennsylvania Travel Leisure magazine gave Penn the top honor







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn doesn't just command a top-notch academic reputation — it is also the "most beautiful college" in the state of Pennsylvania, according to a list released this week by Travel + Leisure magazine.

"Penn has it all," the magazine said in a blurb, "eclectic and varied architecture, plenty of trees, and even a park with views of the Philadelphia skyline."

Other Ivy League universities, including Princeton, Dartmouth and Yale, all received the same honor for their respective states.

Penn, which dates its official founding to 1740 but only began using its present-day West Philadelphia campus in 1872, contains a number of buildings included in the National Register of Historic Places. Among the honorees: College Hall, Cohen Hall, Houston Hall and the Quadrangle.

This is not the first time Penn has been praised for the beauty of its surrounding campus. In October 2015, BuzzFeed included the University among its 25 "most beautiful college campuses in the world."