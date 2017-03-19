Lacrosse

Penn Athletics Weekend MVP: Emily Rodgers-Healion

Senior attacker leads Quakers against Duke with seven total points

By Yosef Weitzman 2 hours ago
Senior attacker Emily Rodgers-Healion came up big with seven total points for the Quakers in their double-digit victory over the Blue Devils.

Photo: Alex Fisher / The Daily Pennsylvanian

After a dominant performance that helped lead No. 12 Penn to victory over No. 16 Duke on Saturday, this week’s Penn Athletics Weekend MVP goes to women’s lacrosse senior Emily Rodgers-Healion.

Rodgers-Healion was a force to be reckoned with against the Blue Devils on the Quakers’ Alumni Day. The East Setauket, N.Y. native got the game’s scoring started with a quick goal two minutes in, but Duke fought back quickly to take a 4-2 lead midway through the first half.

From there, it was all Rodgers-Healion and the Quakers though, as Penn went on an 13-1 run to help pull out a 16-6 triumph. The senior attack was instrumental in the run, finishing the game with four goals and three assists for a career-high seven points. Rodgers-Healion’s production was incredibly efficient, as the attacker took only five shots with all four of her shots on target finding the back of the net.

With top-ranked Maryland up next on the Red and Blue’s schedule, Rodgers-Healion will look to continue her dynamic play and lead Penn to another impressive victory.

