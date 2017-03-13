Administration With a massive storm en route, classes could be affected Tuesday







Photo: Joy Lee / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency starting tonight at 9 p.m.

Schools in the School District of Philadelphia will be closed on Tuesday, March 14 because of the forecasted conditions, according to ABC News.

Penn has yet to declare any suspension of normal operations, and according to Penn's Division of Human Resources, any suspension will be released through the emergency information number (215-898-6358), on KYW News Radio (1060 AM) and through the UPennAlert Emergency Notification System.

The city plans to prepare for the snow by salting all primary and secondary streets between 8 p.m. and midnight, suspending trash and recycling collection, ticketing and towing cars blocking snow emergency routes and enforcing a $50 code violation notice for Philadelphia residents who don't shovel their walkways.

The National Weather Service has also issued a winter storm warning for the Philadelphia area from 8 p.m. on Monday night to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The report estimates there will be 6 to 10 inches of snow over that period, causing power outages, reduced visibility and dangerous driving conditions. The snow may turn to sleet early Tuesday morning between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., the report says, and then change back to snow. The snow should dissipate by late Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:13 p.m. Monday, Snow Day Calculator predicted a 99 percent chance that there will be a snow day for Tuesday, March 14.

There has been only one weather-related suspension in 2017, when classes before noon on Feb. 9 were cancelled due to snow.

This is a developing story. It was last updated March 13 at 8:25 p.m.