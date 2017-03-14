Administration Daniel Kelly named new director of Penn Cardiovascular Institute







Daniel Kelly, an expert on cardiac metabolism, has been appointed director of the Penn Cardiovascular Institute, effective August 2017.

Kelly previously contributed to the fields of science and medicine in Florida in his position of founding scientific director of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.

"We are especially excited for the role Dr. Kelly’s particular expertise will play in catalyzing programs bridging the Penn CVI and Penn’s Institute of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism," Michael Parmacek, chair of medicine at Penn Medicine, said in a press release.

At Penn, Kelly will head a team of up to 70 principal researchers to conduct "basic, translational and clinical research," according to Orlando Business Journal. The Journal also referred to Kelly as one of Sanford Institute's top researchers.

The Penn Institute is "dedicated to scientific discoveries and medical breakthroughs in heart and vascular care" and aims to "develop new clinical devices and treatment for cardiovascular disease," according to its website.

Kelly is involved in various professional organizations, including the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology and the International Society for Heart Research. He earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency at the Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

"We are thrilled to recruit a leader of Dr. Kelly’s caliber to Penn, and we are confident that under his leadership, Penn will become recognized as the nation’s leading cardiovascular research center," Parmacek said in the press release.