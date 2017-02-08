Proposed state budget would cut all state funding from Vet School







Rebecca Bernstein examines a patient at Penn Vet. | Courtesy of Adam Lerner/Animal Planet

Penn Vet is at risk for losing approximately $30 million in state funding for the next fiscal year.

In his annual budget address on Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf proposed a budget plan that would fully eliminate state funding to Penn. If passed, Penn will lose almost $30 million in state funding.

The Vet School uses the funding to run its animal hospitals and agricultural research, as well as to support its teaching.

In a statement responding to the budget proposal, Penn said the Vet School would work to “expand awareness of the Vet School’s historic partnership with the Commonwealth” and “look forward to illustrating the full value of the Vet School to Wolf and the general assembly and mobilizing supporters throughout the Commonwealth,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Wolf on Tuesday described this spending plan as "the largest cuts to, and consolidations of, government bureaucracy” in state history.

According to the article, Wolf’s budget also calls for $9 million funding increases to schools in the Pennsylvania state system of universities when they requested an increase of $61 million.

An editorial by the Philadelphia Inquirer argues that Wolf crafted the budget to appease the Republican-majority state legislature and avoid further gridlock.

The move comes as Pennsylvania state legislators are also introducing legislation to cut funding from "sanctuary" schools, such as Penn.