Split results for Penn swimming in season opener as men top Villanova, women fall Mark Andrew boosts Red and Blue men to win in local rivalry







Penn men's swimming junior Mark Andrew picked up his first win of the season in the 100-yard backstroke. Photo: Alex Fisher

Penn swimming and diving got mixed results this weekend in a dual meet against local rival Villanova.

While the men picked up their first win of the season, 186-111, with many first-place individual finishes, the Wildcats defeated the women, 181-119.

On the men’s side, Chris Nicholson, Emilio DeSomma, Colin McHugh and Sean Lee hit the ground running and earned gold in the dual meet’s first event: the 200-yard medley relay.

The men (1-1, 0-1 Ivy) also had an impressive performance in the 1000-yard freestyle with Will Thomas taking first place with a time of 9:28.50, followed closely by teammates Taylor Uselis and Matt Haigh. Similarly, Penn had two more placers in the 200 yard freestyle with Jackson O’Dowd and David Hua.

Mark Andrew came up with his first win of the season in the 100-yard backstroke touching the wall at 51.52. Following in his footsteps, freshman Boris Yang came up big for the Quakers, producing his first win of his collegiate career in the 100-yard breaststroke at 58.18.

Lee continued on his trail of victory for the second straight week finishing first in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. Another freshman, Paul Zou, also earned the first win of his career in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:38.20.

On the other side, the women (1-1, 1-0) had a rougher start to the meet. Having some difficulty coming up with wins from the start, the team slowly fell behind throughout the day.

Nancy Hu proved to be a powerhouse for the Quakers with a breakthrough performance in the 200-yard fly with a time of 2:03.30. Senior captain Virginia Burns earned a second place finish in the 200-yard free, touching the wall at 1:52.21, while Madison Visco also earned a second-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley.

Divers Madison Perry, Maggie Heller, and Juliette Pozzuoli contributed to Penn’s score, taking the top three spots in the one-meter and three-meter dives at the start of the dual meet. Perry took first in the one-meter with a score of 253.88, while Heller took first in the thre- meter with a score of 268.12.

The Red and Blue are back in Ivy League action in their first tri-meet of the season against Cornell and Princeton next Friday and Saturday at Sheerr Pool.