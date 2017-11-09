President Gutmann condemns 'regressive changes' proposed in Republican tax plan Gutmann sent out a school-wide statement on Nov. 9







Penn President Amy Gutmann condemned a proposed Republican tax plan in an emailed statement sent to the Penn community on Thursday, Nov. 9. The statement was also signed by Provost Wendell Pritchett and Executive Vice President Craig Carnaroli.

The proposal, which was unveiled last Thursday, is a $1.5 trillion plan that calls for a sweeping rewrite of the current tax code and could deliver significant tax cuts for corporations — a reduction from 35 percent to 20 percent — and serious costs for Universities. While private institutions are currently exempt for taxation on their investment income, this would change under the Republic tax plan, which would impose a 1.4 percent excise tax on universities like Penn.

Graduate students also stand to lose out, as the new set of policies would tax students' tuition waivers as regular income.

According to the email, Penn is working with peer schools and professional groups through its Office of Government and Community Affairs and Washington D.C. representatives to inform elected officials. The University currently spends over a million dollars a year on lobbying efforts, the highest in the Ivy League.

"We believe strongly that many of these changes would have a detrimental impact on our students, on Penn families, on our institution, and on the mission of higher education," the email read. "At this pivotal moment, we urge you to express your views through social media and directly to elected officials in the House of Representatives and the Senate."

This is not the first time Penn administrators have released statements in reaction to policies proposed under the Trump administration. After the administration announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival in September, Gutmann released a statement condemning the repeal of DACA.