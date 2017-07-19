Politics Jon Huntsman, Jr. to be formally nominated as ambassador to Russia In a press release, the White House misspelled Huntsman's first name







Jon Huntsman, Jr., a former governor, diplomat and 1987 College graduate, is President Donald Trump's choice to be the next ambassador to Russia, according to an announcement from the White House.

A version of the press release, as various commentators noted on Twitter, initially misspelled Huntsman's name in a bolded header, stating that "Governor John Huntsman Jr." was nominated for the position. The tweet spelled Huntsman's first name as "John," when the correct spelling is "Jon."

In the text below the paragraph's bolded header, Huntsman's name appears correctly spelled.

White House announces Trump intends to nominate Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia — and spells his name wrong pic.twitter.com/Yw6Ibn7FeQ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

The press release stated that Huntsman, whose father is the namesake of Huntsman Hall, has had "a distinguished career as a politician, diplomat, and businessman."

A former governor of Utah, Huntsman previously served as the ambassador to Singapore under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and as ambassador to China under President Barack Obama. In 2012, he unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for president.

This White House announcement comes after months of speculation that Huntsman was being considered for the post of ambassador to Russia, despite his previous criticisms of Trump.