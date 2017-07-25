Academics Penn tops the Ivy League for employability, according to new report







Penn is the Ivy League institution of choice among future employers, according to a recent report on internship and job site Indeed.com.

The report, which was published last Friday, found that Penn students who posted their resumes got more calls back from employers than did students from any other Ivy League institution.

Penn graduates get calls back from employees at a rate 30.6 percent higher than the average Ivy League student. Not far behind, Yale alumni hear back 30.4 percent higher than the average Ivy League student, followed by Columbia (20.8 percent), Harvard (12.3 percent) and Cornell (0.54 percent). Dartmouth students hear back 20.1 percent less than average, while Brown students hear back 26.4 percent less than average.

According to the report, Princeton students hear back from employers at the lowest rate — 48.3 percent less than the average Ivy League student.

The Indeed report derived these figures by looking at 10,000 Ivy League resumes and tracking their callback data. Penn's top ranking corresponds with a range of other reports in recent years that have found that Penn graduates have a high rate of employment: of 2,085 students surveyed from the Class of 2016, 89 percent secured full-time employment or continued their education at the end of the school year.

Several factors may contribute to Penn's success with employers. The report indicates that Penn's Annenberg School for Communication is one of the most prestigious schools for communication in the entire world. Penn's Wharton School is also globally-renowned and provides undergraduates with business skills not found in many other peer institutions.

The report added that Penn has a unique interdisciplinary focus that not just allows but encourages students to take multiple degrees, often across undergraduate schools. This integrative approach to learning gives Penn students expertise in multiple fields.

Vice President of University Communications Stephen MacCarthy said "as a general rule we don't comment on rankings, but it is well-known that employers view a Penn education very favorably."