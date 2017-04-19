HUP earned an 'A' grade for patient safety, according to a survey







The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania has received an ‘A’ for patient safety, according to a survey released by the Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit organization comprised of healthcare providers.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which publishes in the spring and fall, evaluated over 2,600 medical institutions across the country using letter grades from ‘A’ to ‘F’, according to Philly Voice. The rankings considered 30 performance measures, including practices to prevent errors, safety problems and responsiveness of hospital staff.

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania has obtained an ‘A’ grade in the spring for the first time in three years. Between 2014 and 2016, the hospital had alternated between ‘B’ ratings in the spring and ‘A’ marks in the fall, according to the survey.

The Philadelphia Patch reported that four other hospitals in Philadelphia earned ‘A’ ratings: Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - Methodist Hospital Campus, Mercy Philadelphia Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital. Pennsylvania as a state ranked 34th the nation, with 23.5 percent of the 132 Pennsylvania hospitals securing an ‘A’.

In Philadelphia, Hahnemann University Hospital, Jeanes Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center earned a 'B', and Aria Health - Frankford Campus, Aria Health - Torresdale Division, Einstein Medical Center, Mercy Health System - Nazareth Campus and Temple University Hospital received 'C' grades, according to Philly Voice.