Politics Joe Biden will be back at Irvine again on March 30







Photo: File Photo / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn President Amy Gutmann and former Vice President Joe Biden will hold “an engaging conversation” with members of the Penn community in Irvine Auditorium on March 30, Gutmann announced in an email to undergraduate students Wednesday.

The event will last from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. and will be available online via a live webcast.

The announcement did not specify which topics will be addressed at the event. An accompanying graphic included the logo for the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, as well as the Perry World House, suggesting that the event — much like Biden's role at Penn — will have a foreign policy focus.

This will be Biden's second appearance at Irvine in two months, following his participation in a Feb. 28 Silfen Forum panel on cancer research.

Gutmann's email included Biden's title of Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, a position at Penn that, while still unclear in its exact purpose, will include appointments to the School of Arts and Sciences and the Annenberg School for Communication as well as a secondary appointment at Wharton.

University spokesperson Stephen MacCarthy told The Daily Pennsylvanian in a Feb. 27 email regarding the Silfen Forum that Biden would be "doing a couple of similar events on campus later this semester."

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the event had sold out.