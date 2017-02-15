Crime A suspect tried to stab a security officer with a pen at Presbyterian Hospital, and more from this week's crime log







The reported crimes include theft, assault, and fraud. Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Assault:

Feb. 8: At 4:02 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hospital located at 51 N. 39th St, a 29-year old unaffiliated man was acting disorderly while waiting to be seen by medical staff. He struck a security officer in the face and upper body. While being subdued, the suspect then grabbed a pen and attempted to stab the security officer. The suspect was arrested.

Assault/Dating:

Feb. 8: Confidential.

Auto Theft

Feb. 9: At 8:00 p.m. on the 200 block of S. 42nd Street, a 23-year old unaffiliated man stole a parked car. The suspect was arrested.

Fraud

Feb. 4: At 2:00 a.m. at the W.E.B. DuBois College House located at 3900 Walnut Street, a Penn-affiliated man reported that his wallet was missing. He found there were unauthorized charges made on his account.

Feb. 8: At 5:00 p.m. at Piper Boutique located at 140 S. 34th Street, a suspect used a counterfeit bill to buy items.

Feb. 8: At 5:47 p.m. at Adolf Biecker Studio located at 138 S. 34th Street, a suspect used a counterfeit bill to make payments in the salon.

Other Assault

Feb. 5: At 4:00 p.m. at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, a suspect was seen verbally threatening a Penn-affiliated woman.

Feb. 6: At 10:00 p.m. at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, a suspect got into a verbal altercation and wanted the complainant to go outside with her. The suspect was reported to have a gun in her purse.

Theft:

Bike: 1

Building: 2

Retail: 2 (including one that resulted in the arrest of an unaffiliated man).

Vehicle: 2