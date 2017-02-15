Crime

A suspect tried to stab a security officer with a pen at Presbyterian Hospital, and more from this week's crime log

By Kolby Kaller 18 minutes ago
crimelog

The reported crimes include theft, assault, and fraud.

Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Assault:

Feb. 8: At 4:02 p.m.  at the Presbyterian Hospital located at 51 N. 39th St, a 29-year old unaffiliated man was acting disorderly while waiting to be seen by medical staff. He struck a security officer in the face and upper body. While being subdued, the suspect then grabbed a pen and attempted to stab the security officer. The suspect was arrested.

Assault/Dating:

Feb. 8: Confidential. 

Auto Theft

Feb. 9: At 8:00 p.m.  on the 200 block of S. 42nd Street, a 23-year old unaffiliated man stole  a parked car. The suspect was arrested.

Fraud

Feb. 4: At 2:00 a.m.  at the W.E.B. DuBois College House located at 3900 Walnut Street, a Penn-affiliated man reported that his wallet was missing. He found there were unauthorized charges made on his account.

Feb. 8: At 5:00 p.m.  at Piper Boutique located at 140 S. 34th Street, a suspect used a counterfeit bill to buy items.

Feb. 8: At 5:47 p.m.  at Adolf Biecker Studio located at 138 S. 34th Street, a suspect used a counterfeit bill to make payments in the salon.

Other Assault

Feb. 5: At 4:00 p.m.  at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, a suspect was seen verbally threatening a Penn-affiliated woman.

Feb. 6: At 10:00 p.m.  at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, a suspect got into a verbal altercation and wanted the complainant to go outside with her. The suspect was reported to have a gun in her purse.

Theft:

Bike: 1

Building: 2 

Retail: 2 (including one that resulted in the arrest of an unaffiliated man). 

Vehicle: 2

All comments eligible for publication in The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Recommended

Yale Associate Fellow resigns over Calhoun College name change
Penn men's tennis prepares for big stage at ECAC tournament
Penn women's basketball seeks to keep drive for perfection alive in road Ivy doubleheader

Videos