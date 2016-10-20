Katy Perry set to perform a free concert for Clinton campaign







Katy Perry performs at the Wells Fargo Center at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. | Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Tired of hearing about the old Clinton-Trump feud? Have no fear, Katy Perry will be here in Philadelphia days before the election holding a free concert for the public.

According to Philadelphia Magazine, Katy Perry will be performing a free concert in Philadelphia right before the election on behalf of Hillary Clinton's campaign. The free concert will be held on Nov. 5 in order to encourage people to go out on Election Day and vote. The location and means to obtain these free tickets have yet to be determined, but will be released soon.

Perry, 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer and pop-rock star with numerous number-one songs in the U.S., has joined other famous music artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Bon Jovi in a concert series called "Love Trumps Hate" started by the Clinton Campaign.

Numerous concerts all across swing states have been created to rally up supporters and encourage them either use the early voting options in their states or just to go to the polls on Nov. 8. Besides absentee ballots, however, there is no early voting option in Pennsylvania, so Perry has to be extremely powerful with her message to get to the voting booths.