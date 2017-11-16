A new poll shows that Joe Biden would lead Trump in the coming 2020 general election







Ever since former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden was announced as a Penn professor, he has made numerous visits to campus, delighting students and faculty alike. This past Thursday, Penn students were moved to tears by his personal stories of grief and loss.

But recent statistics show that Penn students aren't the only fans of Biden.

A recent survey from the tech company Morning Consult and the news agency Politico showed that Biden would lead in a 2020 general election against President Donald Trump. The survey showed that in a potential match-up between the two politicians, Biden would lead Trump 46 percent to 35 percent.

Morning Consult noted that Biden might be able to gain support "from the same kind of blue-collar and rural voters that helped propel Trump into the White House.”

In a talk with Penn President Amy Gutmann at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement this March, Biden said the Democrats lost the election because they neglected to maintain “a burgeoning middle class.”

Biden has made various hints that he intends to run in the coming general election. Earlier this week, he said during a television appearance that he is not "closing the door" to the possibility of a 2020 campaign.

However, various pundits have questioned if the former senator, who will be 77 by 2020, is too old to run. Others have said that Biden has been entertaining rumors of presidential campaign to promote his new book, "Promise Me, Dad."

“Right now, [Biden]’s pretty laser-focused on the book tour. Get through that and go see what we can do in ‘18, and see where things are then,” said a person in touch with Biden’s advisers to Politico.