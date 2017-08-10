Football Former Penn football quarterback Alek Torgersen makes NFL preseason debut with Atlanta Falcons Torgersen completes all five pass attempts for 19 yards in limited playing time







Former Penn quarterback Alek Torgersen took his first NFL snaps Thursday evening. Photo: Will Snow / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Former Penn football quarterback Alek Torgersen saw his first NFL action Thursday night, stepping in under center for the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

Torgersen, who won two Ivy League Championships for the Red and Blue before graduating this past May, completed his first NFL pass shortly into the fourth quarter — a short dump to fellow rookie Eric Saubert that netted a one-yard loss. In the same drive, which ultimately ended in a punt, Torgersen scrambled for 14- and 3-yard runs.

In the Falcons' 23-20 loss, Torgersen completed all five of his pass attempts for 19 yards and was sacked once. Starting Falcons QB and reigning NFL MVP Matt Ryan saw limited action, as did backup QB Matt Schaub. Matt Simms, who is currently listed as the Falcon's third-string quarterback, saw the most action at the helm of Atlanta's offense, going 10-20 for 104 yards.

Torgersen is one of only four former Penn players — including Detroit Lions outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, Oakland Raiders tight end Ryan O'Malley and Panthers center Greg Van Roten — on an NFL roster right now.

Simms' high number of reps is not a great sign for Torgersen, who signed with the Falcons after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. His next opportunity for on-field action will come on August 20, when the Falcons travel to Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.