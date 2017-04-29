Football BREAKING: Penn football's Alek Torgersen signs with the Atlanta Falcons Senior quarterback went undrafted, but was contacted immediately after Draft ended







Photo: Corey Fader / 34th Street Magazine

Despite not hearing his name called during the NFL Draft, Penn quarterback Alek Torgersen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Many expected Torgersen to be drafted, at least in the last round on Saturday, but the senior had to watch on as all 253 picks were revealed without his name in them. He was ranked by ESPN as the 10th best quarterback prospect — 10 quarterbacks were drafted, including those ranked one through nine, and number 11.

But as soon as the Draft was complete, the Falcons reached out to Torgersen. He agreed to terms with the team, and signed a contract as an undrafted free agent.

The senior star had a phenomenal season for the Red and Blue in the fall, breaking the program records for career touchdowns (52), completion percentage (65.1) and total offense (7,937) in the process.

He will also go down in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks the Ivy League has ever seen. The 6-foot-3 Californian ranks in the league's top-10 in passing efficiency, passing touchdowns, passing yards and completion percentage.

“It has been a pleasure to have a front row seat to his development as a quarterback and person," Penn football coach Ray Priore said in a press release. "Without his leadership and talent, our program would not be where it is today. The Falcons are one of the elite franchises in the NFL and are getting a proven winner who is ready to continue his development and join his former teammates who are already playing on Sundays in the NFL.”

Torgersen will now become the fourth active Quaker in the NFL. Penn graduates Greg Van Roten '12, Brandon Copeland '13 and Ryan O'Malley '16, all of whom also entered the league as undrafted free agents, are currently seeking play time, to varying degrees of success.

While it's unlikely that Torgersen will slot straight into the starting lineup for the reigning NFC champions, it's possible that he'll be earmarked as one for the future, if he can settle into the team and learn the system successfully.

NOTE: This is a developing story last updated at 8:54pm. Check back for updates.