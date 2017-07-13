Crime Philadelphia Penn student allegedly robbed at gunpoint on 42nd and Locust The Division of Public Safety has now sent six safety alerts this summer







A Penn student was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 42nd and Locust streets late Thursday evening. Photo: Sam Holland / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A Penn student was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 42nd and Locust streets late Thursday evening, according to the Division of Public Safety.

The student called 911, prompting DPS to send a UPennAlert to the university community at 8 p.m. and a subsequent all-clear message at 8:23 p.m.

The student reportedly said the suspect, a 5'11" black man with facial hair wearing a black raincoat, approached with what appeared to be a handgun, took various items and fled in a black SUV, according to DPS.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect, who was described by DPS as being between 30-35 years old drove southbound on 42nd Street in the SUV.

Thursday's safety alert is the sixth notice DPS has sent to Penn students, faculty and staff since the beginning of the summer.