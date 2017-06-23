Crime Unarmed robbery occurs at intersection of 42nd and Spruce streets The Division of Public Safety sent its third safety alert in three days about the incident







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

An unarmed robbery occurred at the intersection of 42nd and Spruce streets on Friday around 1:13 p.m., prompting the Division of Public Safety to send its third safety alert in the past three days.

The two suspects were each black men: one is 5'6" and was wearing a red shirt and tan pants, the second is 6-feet-tall and wearing a green shirt and jeans. They were last seen going east on Spruce Street, according to a statement posted to DPS' website.

DPS issued an "all clear" message about 20 minutes after the initial alert. The follow-up alert added that police and Allied Security security guards are patrolling the area.

A little over one month into the summer, DPS has already sent five safety alerts. Prior to last summer, DPS did not send safety alerts to the bulk of students and faculty who regularly receive them during the academic year.

Months after The Daily Pennsylvanian first wrote about the absence of summer safety alerts, which came to light after a shooting near campus over Fourth of July Weekend in 2016, DPS announced a change of course in March 2016.

Students now receive alerts automatically in the summer and are able to opt out of receiving them through Penn InTouch.

This is a developing story that was last updated on June 23 at 2:42 p.m. Check back for updates.