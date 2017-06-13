Crime Robbery at CVS west of campus prompts UPennAlert Safety alert was second sent by Division of Public Safety in three days







File Photo

A retail robbery occurred at the CVS on 4314 Locust Street Monday afternoon.

The robber was armed with a weapon. Penn students, faculty and staff members received a UPennAlert about the incident around 4:00 p.m. While the robbery occurred a few blocks west of campus, it still occurred within the Division of Public Safety's patrol zone.

Police and Allied Barton security guards patrolled the area, according to a follow-up alert at 4:25 p.m. that declared the area all-clear.

The alert was the second safety alert issued by DPS in three days. A robbery with a "simulated weapon" prompted another UPennAlert on June 10.