City Tap House Beer of the Week: Stone IPA SPONSORED CONTENT







The Beer

Beer Classification: India pale ale

Beer History: Stone’s West Coast attitude influences this classic British Style. Golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character

Familiar: Ballast Point Sculpin, Green Flash IPA

Great With: Ten Spiced Wings are a match made in beer heaven

Fun Fact: Stone, a West Coast beer icon, is building a brewery in Virginia

Ryan Greenberg

Senior in ZBT, studying physics and comp sci

“Anyone who knows me knows that I love beer. I’m a regular at City Tap House, but normally steer clear of the IPAs. And so, today when I sat down and was given a Stone IPA to try I had a feeling similar to when your math teacher says 'everyone clear your desks.' However, when I first tasted the brew I was overcome with a different emotion, more similar to sweet relief when you wake up to a text from your friends at Penn Police saying that everyone can take the day off thanks to a light sprinkle of snow. A feeling of relief, almost nirvana. The Stone IPA is still a hoppy drink, but a nice IPA for someone looking to try something new, experiment in college, with its smooth citrus taste.

This beer is a classic west coast beer, and next year when I move to the west coast I’ll be a classic west code nerd; still looking for roommates for SF though so hit me up if you are too.