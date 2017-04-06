City Tap House Beer of the Week: Allagash white

The Beer
Beer Classification: Belgian Witbier or White
Beer History: This beer is a departure from the usual hop bombs from Ohio’s Fat Heads. Crackery malts, rounded out with sweet honey and pops of blueberry in the aroma & finish.
Familiar: Avery White Rascal, Ommegang Witte, Hoegardaan
Great With: Corn & Crab Hushpuppies or Proscuitto & Fig Pizza
Fun Fact: Signature ingredients in all Belgian Witbiers- coriander & orange peel, providing pretty sweet & spice compliment to the soft wheat flavor
Kirav Patel
Senior in ZBT, Studying Finance"If your go-to drink is an Allagash White, you’re definitely not alone. Officially THE most popular beer at City Tap’s across Philadelphia and D.C. and winner of countless awards, Allagash White has a rapidly growing group of admirers spreading from coast to coast.
Known for its refreshing, yet flavorful profile, Allagash White is an American take on a Belgium Witbier (“White Beer”) with a strong essence of curaçao orange peel and coriander. From start to finish, drinking Allagash White is an incredibly pleasant experience even if you are not a beer lover. It’s as drinkable as a corona lime with an even bolder fruit and spice profile. Next time you are out, order an Allagash White.
Or try an Allagash Beermosa at City Tap, a delicious take on a morning favorite. You will see yourself downing drink after drink and might have a new favorite beer in the process. After all, there is a reason that everyone from Philadelphia to Los Angeles is falling in love with this beer."
