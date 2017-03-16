City Tap House Beer of the Week: Two-Hearted Ale SPONSORED CONTENT







The Beer

Beer Classification: American IPA

Beer History: Rooted in traditional 200 year old english style, but with American citrus & pine hops

Familiar: Similar to Founders centennial IPA, using the same hops, which offer huge grapefruit aroma & Sweetness.

Great With: Korean short rib tacos...the grapefruit notes in the beer compliment the sweet heat of the tacos

Fun Fact: Two-hearted is named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is considered Bell’s flagship beer.

Harry Taggart

Senior in Sigma Chi, studying PoliSci and Consumer Psychology“

"Whether or not you’re already a big fan of IPAs, or you’re looking to give them a try for the first time, you’ll be happy you chose Bell’s Two-Hearted Ale. This American IPA balances its hoppy bitterness perfectly with a malty smoothness to serve up a clean, crisp, and refreshing beer, with an aesthetic to match. Tiny bubbles rise through its sleek amber body to help form a thin, milky head on top.

City Tap House

3925 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 662-0105 Previous Beers

"The Ale draws you in at first look, and the pleasant aroma succeeds in distracting from the to-be-expected bitter notes, integrating floral and citrusy notes within it to lighten the intensity, but not the flavor. Unlike many IPAs that are so heavy I find myself casually sipping on them over a longer period of time than I’d prefer, Bell’s offers an IPA that will have you not only satiated, but refreshed, without tasting watered down. The 7% alcohol content will likely have you feeling even better about your selection (and everything else going on), as well.

Next time you’re at Tap House, or anywhere that offers it, I highly recommend trying Bell’s Two-Hearted Ale.”