City Tap House Beer of the Week: Fat Head’s Bumble Berry

The Beer
Beer History: This beer is a departure from the usual hop bombs from Ohio’s Fat Heads. Crackery malts, rounded out with sweet honey and pops of blueberry in the aroma & finish.
Familiar: Sea Dog Wild Blueberry
Great With: Great with our salt roasted beets or, somewhat obviously, brunch’s Blueberry Pancakes.
Fun Fact: Bumble Berry won the Brewing News Global Open as the most refreshing Beer in The World in 2010.
Logan Kesel
Senior in Kappa Sig, Swim Team, Studying PPE
"It was 52 degrees and raining today in Philly, but it truly felt like summer at City Tap House with Fat Head’s Bumbleberry in hand. From the moment it’s poured, just close your eyes and imagine a warm breeze carrying the sweet smell of this berry brew’s aroma through the air.
Bumbleberry is an innovative fruit beer that is so easy to drink it’s almost dangerous, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Not a huge fan of traditional fruit beers? Rest assured that Fat Head’s gets it right here with a dynamic flavor profile that is anything but overwhelming. Combining the sweetness of honey malt and a subtle blueberry finish delivers an overall taste that is so surprisingly balanced.
Voted “Most Refreshing Beer in America” by The Brewing News, Bumbleberry certainly does not disappoint on this front, so come thirsty! Trust me, it’s berry good (your taste buds will thank you)."
