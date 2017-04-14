Joe Biden to speak at Cornell Convocation







Photo: Ananya Chandra / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Vice President Joe Biden will speak at Cornell University’s Convocation on May 27, according to the Cornell Daily Sun.

Cornell senior and chair of Committee Matthew Baumel told the Daily Sun that Biden was chosen from a list of over 500 potential speakers because he “exemplifies the principles of our generation relating to social issues such as women’s rights, criminal justice, the rights of the middle class and the American workforce.”

Harvard University recently announced Biden as their 2017 Class Day speaker on May 24.

In December Biden mentioned hat he would "set up shop" at Penn and has since spoken two times at Penn's Irvine Auditorium with President Amy Gutmann.

In early February, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported that the former Vice President will be a Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, heading the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington D.C. The DP also reported that Biden would hold joint appointments in the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Arts and Sciences, with a secondary affiliation in the Wharton School.

Despite these reports, the exact specifics of Biden's role at the University are still uncertain.