Politics With Joe Biden planning to 'set up shop' at Penn, here's a timeline of all of his interactions with the University







Former Vice President Joe Biden, pictured here, began his "cancer moonshot" initiative at the Abramson Cancer Center. Photo: Susanna Jaramillo

Nearly every Penn student knows now how former Vice President Joe Biden plans to "set up shop" at Penn now that his term is completed. Biden, a Pennsylvania native and longtime former U.S. Senator from Delaware, has long had a close relationship with Penn. Biden was later caught on a hot mic describing his plan to work on "foreign policy initiatives" at Penn during a ceremony in the Senate, visited Penn Law School with his granddaughter, Naomi, and called Penn President Amy Gutmann his "new boss" during an event where he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

With Biden set to join the Penn community very soon, here's a timeline of all of his interactions with the University: