A man high on mushrooms and marijuana ran a red light last week, among other crimes in the patrol zone

Fraud:

Apr. 5: At 4:39 p.m. at Riepe College House, an affiliated female reported unauthorized charges were made with her credit card.

Apr. 4: At 12:27 p.m. at 3101 Walnut Street, an affiliated male reported organized theft of property.

Apr. 1: At 12:00 p.m. at 3942 Chestnut Street, an unaffiliated female reported her personal check was cashed without authorization.

Public Urination:

Apr. 5: At 4:07 p.m. at the 4000 block of Locust Street, a suspect was observed urinating in a loading dock area. The suspect, an unaffiliated 27-year old man, was arrested.

Auto Theft:

Apr. 5: At 9:00 p.m. on the 3600 block of Chestnut Street, an unaffiliated female reported that her vehicle was stolen while she entered a store with her car left running.

Dui:

Apr. 3: At 4:53 p.m. on the 3400 block of Spruce Street, an officer arrested a 31-year old unaffiliated male suspect who had disregarded a red light. The suspect was stopped and investigated after running a red light, and reported that he had smoked marijuana and taken mushrooms.

Assault:

Apr. 1: At 11:34 p.m. at the Presbyterian Hospital, an unaffiliated female complainant and a suspect became involved in a physical dispute. The altercation caused a minor abrasion under the left eye of the complainant.

Theft:

Other: 2

Building: 5 (including 1 that resulted in the arrest of an unaffiliated female)

Bike: 1