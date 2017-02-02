Here are the crimes that happened on campus last week

By Kolby Kaller 02/02/17 5:53pm
Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Crime Log Jan. 23 – Jan. 26

Auto Theft

Jan. 23: A suspect jumped into a running vehicle on the 4100 block of Spruce Street at 6:21 p.m. and drove away. The vehicle was later found close by with all of its contents still inside.

Drunkenness

Jan. 25: A 54-year-old unaffiliated man caused a crowd to gather on the 100 block of S. 31st Street at 11:10 p.m. when he started yelling at police who were responding to a verbal fight in which he had been engaged. The man, whose breath smelled of alcohol and was visibly intoxicated, was arrested.

Fraud

Jan. 23: At 5:26 p.m. at the Perelman Parking Garage at 3410 Civic Center Boulevard, a woman was seen exiting the garage without paying by lifting the arm gate. She damaged to the gate.

Jan. 26: An affiliated woman on the 3900 block of Pine Street said at 3:03 p.m. that after making a purchase on Craigslist, she found out that the seller’s email address was not valid.

Other Offense:

Jan. 25: Two unaffiliated men were arrested for trespassing the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania at 7:28 a.m.

Sex Offense:

Jan. 24: Confidential

Jan. 25: Confidential

Jan. 25: Confidential

Bike Theft: 2

Theft from Building: 1

Retail Theft:

Jan. 26: An unaffiliated man was arrested for retail theft on the 600 block of S. 51st Street.

