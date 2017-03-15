Academics Admissions Penn Nursing and Wharton Business School take top spots on college rankings







Penn's School of Nursing and the Wharton School of Business have both snagged the top spot in this year's college rankings.

Wharton tied for top MBA program with Harvard Business School in the US News and World Report rankings. Business schools on US News were evaluated on a number of factors, including average starting salary and bonus mean GMAT and GRE scores, and acceptance rate.

That's an improvement from previous years — last year, Wharton was ranked fourth, and the year prior it was ranked third.

Penn Nursing also topped the world rankings for nursing schools for the second year in a row, according to a recent survey by QS World University. The rankings were based on factors including the school's research impact, academic reputation and employee reputation.

“We are proud of the ranking, and even more proud of the impact we make every day in the lives of patients, families, and communities,” said Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel in a statement.

US News and World Report ranked Penn's Master's Nursing program third, behind Duke University and Johns Hopkins University.

Wharton and Harvard were followed by the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in third place and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Business and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business, which tied for fourth place.